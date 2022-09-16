Absecon man shot by police outside dollar store gets new court date

MAYS LANDING — The next court appearance for an Absecon man indicted on gun charges after being shot by police in a dollar store parking lot last spring has been postponed to Sept. 27.

Jalial Whitted, 38, was indicted by a grand jury earlier this week on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to possess weapons. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Peter Wujciak, Whitted's lawyer, appeared in Atlantic County Superior Court on Friday morning without his client.

After about a one-minute hearing, Superior Court Judge Jeffrey R. Wilson chose to delay proceedings.

Whitted's case stems from him entering an Absecon Dollar General armed with a gun May 24. Prosecutors have said Whitted fired at least one round inside the store before police from Pleasantville and Absecon arrived.

After a standoff in the parking lot captured on police body cameras, in which officers urged Whitted to relinquish himself, prosecutors say he brandished a gun, provoking the shooting.

Dozens of rounds can be heard on video being fired at Whitted, after which he was attended to before being transferred to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with extensive injuries.

Whitted's mother, Kim, said after the shooting that her son has been treated for schizophrenia and may have been experiencing a mental health crisis when he entered the store.