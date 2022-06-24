 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Absecon man shot by police is charged again

  • 0
Dollar General shooting

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is on scene May 24 at Dollar General in Absecon investigating an officer-involved shooting.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

The Absecon man who was shot May 24 by police outside Dollar General has been charged again, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Jalial Whitted, 37, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon by certain persons not to have a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Whitted had faced the same charges following the shooting, but on June 3, those charges were dropped through an administrative dismissal by the Prosecutor's Office, according to Atlantic County Judicial Clerk Karen Ruberts.

The recent charges stem from an investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding what occurred at 9:35 a.m. May 24, when members of the Absecon and Pleasantville police departments responded to the 700 block of New Road for a report of a man with a gun inside the Dollar General.

People are also reading…

Review of video surveillance established that Whitted produced a gun inside the store, causing employees to flee outside. While in the store, Whitted discharged at least one round, authorities said.

Interaction between Whitted and police outside the store resulted in Whitted being shot, authorities said. Whitted, who was previously hospitalized, is being held in the Atlantic County jail. A detention hearing is pending.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has been handed the investigation into the shooting under attorney general directive, to avoid any conflict of interest with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, according to the release.

The state Office of Public Integrity and Accountability will serve as the independent supervisory reviewer.

By law, the state Attorney General’s Office must investigate police-involved shootings. An independent team interviews witnesses and collects evidence, including video footage. Police are then directed to release any footage tied to the shooting when requested after 20 days.

+1 
Jalial Whitted

Whitted

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Fight over abortion rights 'is not over'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News