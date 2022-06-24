Absecon man shot by police is charged again

The Absecon man who was shot May 24 by police outside Dollar General has been charged again, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Jalial Whitted, 37, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon by certain persons not to have a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Whitted had faced the same charges following the shooting, but on June 3, those charges were dropped through an administrative dismissal by the Prosecutor's Office, according to Atlantic County Judicial Clerk Karen Ruberts.

The recent charges stem from an investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding what occurred at 9:35 a.m. May 24, when members of the Absecon and Pleasantville police departments responded to the 700 block of New Road for a report of a man with a gun inside the Dollar General.

Review of video surveillance established that Whitted produced a gun inside the store, causing employees to flee outside. While in the store, Whitted discharged at least one round, authorities said.

Interaction between Whitted and police outside the store resulted in Whitted being shot, authorities said. Whitted, who was previously hospitalized, is being held in the Atlantic County jail. A detention hearing is pending.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has been handed the investigation into the shooting under attorney general directive, to avoid any conflict of interest with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, according to the release.

The state Office of Public Integrity and Accountability will serve as the independent supervisory reviewer.

By law, the state Attorney General’s Office must investigate police-involved shootings. An independent team interviews witnesses and collects evidence, including video footage. Police are then directed to release any footage tied to the shooting when requested after 20 days.

