Absecon man shot by police indicted on weapons charges

A grand jury on Wednesday indicted an Absecon man shot by police outside a city dollar store in May.
Jalial Whitted, 38, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to possess a firearm.
If convicted, Whitted faces up to 10 years in prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Whitted, 38, is scheduled to appear in court again Friday morning, at which time he may be arraigned or be issued an arraignment date, said Peter A. Wujciak, who is representing Whitted.
Whitted suffered multiple injuries when several police officers shot him outside the Dollar General in the 700 block of New Road on May 24.
His mother, Kim Whitted, said her son was in surgery for several hours after the shooting.
Authorities say that about 9:30 a.m. May 24, Whitted entered the Dollar General armed and fired at least one shot inside. Police officers from Pleasantville and Absecon responded.
In police body camera footage released by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, which investigated the shooting, several officers can be heard pleading with Whitted to surrender after authorities said he displayed a gun.
One officer believed Whitted was holding a phone, urging him to drop the device. Then, an officer in one of the clips can be heard shouting that Whitted had a gun, indicating the “weapon is in the right pocket.”
The officers fired dozens of shots at Whitted, sending him to the ground near a parked car.
It's unclear whether the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office has deemed the officers' actions justified or not. Spokesperson Bryan Huntenburg did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.
