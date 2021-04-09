 Skip to main content
Absecon man sentenced for distribution of child sex abuse images
Federal Court in Camden

Mitchell H. Cohen Building and U.S. Courthouse in Camden

 Nicholas Huba

An Absecon man was sentenced Friday to 17½ years in prison for his role in distributing images of child sexual abuse, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Friday.

Carlos Santiago-Gomez, 31, pleaded guilty in 2019 to one count of distributing images of child pornography, Honig said in a news release.

On March 27, 2018, the FBI’s Atlantic City Child Exploitation Task Force searched Santiago-Gomez’s home and seized cellphones, CDs, thumb drives, hard drives and computers that contained thousands of images of child sexual abuse, Honig said.

Agents also found evidence showing that in July and August 2017, Santiago-Gomez posted videos of child sexual abuse on at least two KIK instant message groups, while also acting as the administrator of one of those groups.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler sentenced Santiago-Gomez to 10 years of supervised release, Honig said.

Contact Vincent Jackson:

609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

