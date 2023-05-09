A judge sentenced an Absecon man found carrying a gun at a local hospital to five years in prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.
Quasir Smith, 22, was at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township, on Feb. 10, 2022, when hospital staff found a handgun on him.
He was arrested after Galloway police responding to the hospital learned he did not have a permit to carry the weapon.
Smith pleaded guilty March 28 to unlawful possession of a handgun.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.