Absecon man remains in stable condition following police-involved shooting

The Absecon man shot by police outside Dollar General on Tuesday remains in stable condition at a local hospital, his family said.

Following the shooting, Jalial Whitted, 37, required 14 hours of surgery for his injuries, his mother, Kim Whitted, said Wednesday.

Whitted's mother said Jalial was staying at her home at the Clayton Mill Run apartment complex Tuesday when he walked to neighboring Dollar General, in the 700 block of New Road, about 9:30 a.m.

Whitted was inside the store brandishing a gun, causing employees to flee. He also fired at least one shot while in the store, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Police ordered Whitted to exit the store. Once outside, he refused further commands and pulled the gun from his front pocket, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

About 9:40 a.m., police shot Whitted during an attempt to apprehend him, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Absecon man in stable condition following police-involved shooting outside Dollar General ABSECON — A city man shot by police Tuesday outside the Dollar General on New Road remained …

Social media video captured the moment when police began shooting.

By law, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office must probe any shooting involving law enforcement. An independent team interviews witnesses and collects evidence, including video footage. The Police Department is then directed to release any footage tied to the shooting when requested after 20 days.

Whitted's mother says her son suffers from schizophrenia and has been treated for it.

Whitted is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. His first court appearance has yet to be determined, according to Atlantic County Superior Court.

The Dollar General reopened Thursday after remaining closed Wednesday following the shooting.

Whitted is being treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.