Absecon man indicted on several charges in September 2020 home invasion

An Absecon man was indicted by the Atlantic County Grand Jury on Wednesday in connection to a home invasion robbery that occurred last September in the Minotola section of Buena Borough, Acting County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Friday.

Michael Hayes, 44, was indicted on the following charges:

First-degree: Attempted murder; conspiracy to commit murder; robbery; unlawful possession of a handgun by a person with a prior no early release act conviction.

Second-degree: Certain person not to have weapons; unlawful possession of a handgun; possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose; burglary; aggravated assault.

Third-degree: Criminal restraint; terroristic threats; theft.

Hayes and another unidentified man, both armed with handguns, approached the victim outside their house and demanded money in the early morning hours of Sept. 15, 2020. The two then duct-taped the victim's hands behind his back and forced him inside his house and upstairs into his bedroom.