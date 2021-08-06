Absecon man indicted on several charges in September 2020 home invasion

An Absecon man was indicted by the Atlantic County Grand Jury on Wednesday in connection to a home invasion robbery that occurred last September in the Minotola section of Buena Borough, Acting County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Friday.
Michael Hayes, 44, was indicted on the following charges:
First-degree: Attempted murder; conspiracy to commit murder; robbery; unlawful possession of a handgun by a person with a prior no early release act conviction.
Second-degree: Certain person not to have weapons; unlawful possession of a handgun; possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose; burglary; aggravated assault.
Third-degree: Criminal restraint; terroristic threats; theft.
On Saturday, Atlantic City will be one of four municipalities in the state to host a Guns fo…
Hayes and another unidentified man, both armed with handguns, approached the victim outside their house and demanded money in the early morning hours of Sept. 15, 2020. The two then duct-taped the victim's hands behind his back and forced him inside his house and upstairs into his bedroom.
One suspect stayed with the victim while the other kept lookout in the hallway. The suspect in the room took $1,000 in case and a gold necklace located inside the bedside nightstand. When the victim attempted to escape by running down the stairs, the suspect in the hallway fired one gunshot at the victim. The bullet grazed the back of the victim's head. The victim safely made it to a neighbor's house where he dialed 911. The suspects fled the scene.
Hayes was previously indicted on May 6 of this year for first-degree maintaining a narcotics production facility inside the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City. He is currently lodged at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
This investigation was led by the Liberty Mid-Atlantic HIDTA Task Force and the county Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, & Narcotics Unit, with assistance from Atlantic City and Absecon police and the county Regional S.W.A.T. Team.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.