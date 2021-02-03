Absecon man indicted in crash that killed Galloway woman

At 7:58 p.m. April 20, Galloway police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Wrangleboro Road, just north of Walden Way. A 2016 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south on Wrangleboro when it was struck from behind by a 2016 Toyota Highlander, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release. The impact sent the Hyundai into the oncoming lane, where it was struck head on by a 2014 Honda CRV traveling north. The driver of the Hyundai, Janel Bembry, 48, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The driver of the Honda, Gail Schifris, 61, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious injuries.