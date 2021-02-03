Absecon man indicted in crash that killed Galloway woman

MAYS LANDING — An Absecon man has been indicted in an April crash that killed a Galloway Township woman, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.
Keneet Camacho, 39, is charged with aggravated manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, assault by auto and causing death while unlicensed/suspended.
At 7:58 p.m. April 20, Galloway police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Wrangleboro Road, just north of Walden Way. A 2016 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south on Wrangleboro when it was struck from behind by a 2016 Toyota Highlander, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release. The impact sent the Hyundai into the oncoming lane, where it was struck head on by a 2014 Honda CRV traveling north. The driver of the Hyundai, Janel Bembry, 48, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The driver of the Honda, Gail Schifris, 61, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious injuries.
The driver of the Toyota, Camacho, fled the scene and was found by Galloway police officers near Great Creek and Pitney roads, Tyner said.
Camacho remains in custody at the Atlantic County jail.
Anyone with information about the crash can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7692.
