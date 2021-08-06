Absecon man indicted in 2020 Buena home invasion

An Absecon man was indicted Wednesday in a home invasion robbery that occurred last September in the Minotola section of Buena, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Friday.

Michael Hayes, 44, was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, unlawful possession of a handgun by a person with a prior No Early Release Act conviction, certain person not to have weapons, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, burglary, aggravated assault, criminal restraint, terroristic threats and theft.

Hayes and another, unidentified man, both armed with handguns, approached the victim outside their house and demanded money in the early morning hours of Sept. 15, 2020, Shill said in a news release. The two then duct-taped the victim's hands behind his back and forced him inside his house and upstairs into his bedroom.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+2 Guns for Cash to offer Atlantic City residents chance to dispose of unwanted weapons On Saturday, Atlantic City will be one of four municipalities in the state to host a Guns fo…

One suspect stayed with the victim while the other kept lookout in the hallway. The suspect in the room took $1,000 in cash and a gold necklace from the bedside nightstand, Shill said. When the victim attempted to escape by running down the stairs, the suspect in the hallway fired one gunshot at the victim. The bullet grazed the back of the victim's head. The victim safely made it to a neighbor's house, where he dialed 911. The suspects fled the scene.