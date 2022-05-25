 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Absecon man in stable condition following police-involved shooting outside Dollar General

Dollar General

The Dollar General in the 700 block of New Road in Absecon, which was the scene of Tuesday's police-involved shooting, remains closed Wednesday.

 Eric Conklin

ABSECON — A 37-year-old city man is listed in stable condition after a police-involved shooting Tuesday outside the Dollar General on New Road. 

Jalial Whitted was located inside the store by police and ordered to exit, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Police were originally called to the location after a report of a man with a gun inside the store.  

Once outside the store, Whitted refused police commands and reached for a weapon in his front pocket, the Prosecutor's Office said. 

About 9:40 a.m., the suspect was shot by law enforcement during an attempt to apprehend him, authorities said.

A loaded firearm was recovered from the suspect by police at the scene, according to the Prosecutor's Office. 

"A subsequent review of store video surveillance revealed that Whitted produced a firearm in the presence of store employees, causing the employees to flee the store and while still in the store, Whitted discharged at least one round," according to a statement from the Prosecutor's Office.

The injured suspect was taken into police custody, provided medical care and transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Whitted remains in police custody.

Whitted is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The names and any identifiable information of the police officers involved in the investigation are not being released at this time, the Prosecutor's Office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

