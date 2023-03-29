MAYS LANDING — An Absecon man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Quasir Smith, 22, made his plea in exchange for a five-year state prison term. He will be ineligible for parole for three and a half, the Prosecutor's Office said in a Wednesday news release.
Galloway Township police were called to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, after staff found a handgun on Smith.
Smith will be sentenced on May 9 before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge W. Todd Miller.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.