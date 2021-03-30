Absecon man charged with attempted murder in Gloucester County

A six-month-long investigation by Franklin Township police led to charges against an Absecon man for attempted homicide in Buena, police said.
Michael Hayes was charged with attempted homicide, conspiracy, robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon, aggravated assault with a handgun, aggravated assault and terroristic threats in the September shooting of a 32-year-old man, police said in a news release.
At 7 a.m. Sept. 15, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Summer Road in Buena for a report of a violent home invasion, police said. There, police encountered the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was tied up during the incident but was able to escape and run to a neighbor's home, where police were called.
Detectives from multiple agencies searched Hayes' residences in Absecon and Atlantic City on Dec. 16, police said. Evidence recovered led to to Hayes' charges, and he was arrested following the warrants.
Hayes has been in the Atlantic County jail since December. A second male suspect remains at large, police said.
Anyone with information related to this investigation can contact Franklin Township police at 856-694-1415 or crimetips@franklintownship.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
