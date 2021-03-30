Absecon man charged with attempted homicide in Buena

A six-month investigation by Franklin Township police led to charges against an Absecon man for attempted homicide in Buena, police said.

Michael Hayes was charged with attempted homicide, conspiracy, robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon, aggravated assault with a handgun, aggravated assault and terroristic threats in the September shooting of a 32-year-old man, police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 7 a.m. Sept. 15, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Summer Road in Buena for a report of a violent home invasion, police said. There, police encountered the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was tied up during the incident but was able to escape and run to a neighbor’s home, where police were called.

Detectives from multiple agencies searched Hayes’ residences in Absecon and Atlantic City on Dec. 16, police said. Evidence recovered led to Hayes’ charges, and he was arrested following the warrants.

Hayes has been in the Atlantic County jail since December. A second male suspect remains at large, police said.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can contact Franklin Township police at 856-694-1415 or crimetips@franklintownship.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.