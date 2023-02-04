ABSECON — A city man is charged with stabbing a ShopRite employee in an incident police said was unprovoked Saturday.
Jason C. Wedderburn, 33, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of weapons for unlawful purposes. He is being held at the Atlantic County jail.
Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Wedderburn stabbed a female employee, whom police did not identify. She was rushed to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries. Police did not release information on her status Saturday evening.
Responding officers immediately located Wedderburn and arrested him, police said.
Investigators said there was no connection between the victim and Wedderburn.
Police commended the ShopRite staff who assisted the victim and helped responding officers in their investigation.
