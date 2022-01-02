Absecon man charged in stabbing at Sports Complex

ABSECON — A man was found critically injured from stab wounds following an altercation at the Sports Complex, police said Sunday.
Officers were called to the Sports Complex on 1000 Morton Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person stabbed. Officers provided life-saving measures to the victim, police said. The unidentified victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.
Officers immediately located the accused suspect, William C. Clanton, 21, of Absecon, in the complex. He was take into custody without incident, police said.
Claton was charged with aggravated assault, possession of weapons for unlawful purposes and unlawful possession of weapons. He was lodged at Atlantic County Justice Facility.
