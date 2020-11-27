Absecon man charged after Stafford police find over $3K in stolen floor tiles during traffic stop

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — An Absecon man was charged Monday after police during a traffic stop found over $3,000 worth of stolen floor tiles in a box truck he was driving.
About 3:30 p.m., township police stopped a U-Haul truck on Route 72 near Stafford Square in connection with a series of shoplifting offenses throughout the state, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The driver, Santos Lugo III, 26, was arrested for an active warrant out of Absecon Municipal Court, police said.
During the investigation, officers found $3,300 worth of stolen floor tiles, according to the post. Further investigation showed the tiles were stolen from the Lowes in Brick Township and Lugo attempted to return them in the Manahawkin Lowes location for store credit.
Lugo was charged with possession of stolen property and released pending a future court appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.
Patrolmen Bryan Brown and Zachary Halliday were the arresting officers.
