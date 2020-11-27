 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Absecon man charged after Stafford police find over $3K in stolen floor tiles during traffic stop
0 comments

Absecon man charged after Stafford police find over $3K in stolen floor tiles during traffic stop

{{featured_button_text}}
Stafford Township Police logo
FILE PHOTO

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — An Absecon man was charged Monday after police during a traffic stop found over $3,000 worth of stolen floor tiles in a box truck he was driving.

About 3:30 p.m., township police stopped a U-Haul truck on Route 72 near Stafford Square in connection with a series of shoplifting offenses throughout the state, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The driver, Santos Lugo III, 26, was arrested for an active warrant out of Absecon Municipal Court, police said.

During the investigation, officers found $3,300 worth of stolen floor tiles, according to the post. Further investigation showed the tiles were stolen from the Lowes in Brick Township and Lugo attempted to return them in the Manahawkin Lowes location for store credit.

Lugo was charged with possession of stolen property and released pending a future court appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

Patrolmen Bryan Brown and Zachary Halliday were the arresting officers.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News