Absecon man arrested on gun and drug charges in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A vehicle stop Wednesday led to the arrest of an Absecon man in possession of a gun and drugs, police said Thursday.
Passenger Elliot Handy, 24, was stopped by Officer Joseph Kelly at Virginia and Atlantic avenues at 9:52 p.m. Handy was arrested during the stop after Kelly discovered he was in possession of a backpack containing a loaded handgun with a large capacity magazine, a loaded drum magazine and 83 grams of marijuana, police said in a news release.
The driver, Alisia Harrigan, was released with several motor vehicle summonses.
Handy was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a large capacity magazine and possession of a defaced firearm.
He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
