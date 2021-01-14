 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Absecon man arrested on gun and drug charges in Atlantic City
0 comments

Absecon man arrested on gun and drug charges in Atlantic City

{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTIC CITY — A vehicle stop Wednesday led to the arrest of an Absecon man in possession of a gun and drugs, police said Thursday.

Passenger Elliot Handy, 24, was stopped by Officer Joseph Kelly at Virginia and Atlantic avenues at 9:52 p.m. Handy was arrested during the stop after Kelly discovered he was in possession of a backpack containing a loaded handgun with a large capacity magazine, a loaded drum magazine and 83 grams of marijuana, police said in a news release.

The driver, Alisia Harrigan, was released with several motor vehicle summonses.

Handy was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a large capacity magazine and possession of a defaced firearm.

He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News