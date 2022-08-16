Absecon man accused of sharing child porn

An Absecon man has been charged with distribution of child abuse images after authorities say he sent more than 1,000 explicit photographs and videos of minors to others using the social media application Kik.

Stephen T. Costello, 41, was arrested and sent to the Atlantic County jail. He is charged with distribution of child abuse images via a social messaging service and possession of child abuse images, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Detectives began investigating Costello after being told that inappropriate images of child sexual exploitation were being shared over the messaging application.

They were assisted by the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and Absecon police, the Prosecutor's Office said.