ABSECON — Local owners of certain Kia and Hyundai models should be particularly cautious about locking their cars after a recent uptick in thefts involving the vehicles, police said Tuesday.
Six car thefts involving Kias and Hyundais with non-push-start ignitions have been reported over the past eight days, police said in a news release.
Similar thefts have happened across Atlantic County within the past several months, police said.
After a string of vehicle thefts and burglaries that targeted Hyundai and Kia owners in Atlantic City, police there announced they'd be giving out 400 free steering wheel locks to residents last month.
Police did not say whether the vehicles have been found.
Multiple models, including Kia's Optima, Soul and Sorento and Hyundai's Accent, Elantra and Palisade, can have their security software upgraded to make the cars more secure, police said.
Police urge the public to report suspicious activity to them at 609-641-0667 or 911 in emergencies.
