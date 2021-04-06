Absecon crash injures 1 woman, multiple children

ABSECON — An Atlantic City woman is in critical condition after a car crash on Route 30 that also left multiple children injured, police said Tuesday.
At 3:45 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Route 30, just west of the Delilah Road overpass, for reports of a crash with entrapment, police said in a news release. The children, ages 1 to 3, sustained minor injuries. Everyone involved was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, after firefighters extricated them from the vehicle, police said.
According to police, the driver's vehicle left the road and struck the barrier median.
The investigation is ongoing, but speed is believed to be a contributing factor, police said.
