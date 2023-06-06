MAYS LANDING — An Absecon man was convicted Tuesday of 15 charges stemming from a home invasion that nearly killed a man in 2020, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Michael Hayes, 46, was found guilty of robbery, unlawful possession of a handgun by a person with a prior No Early Release Act conviction, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess firearms, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal restraint, terroristic threats, theft, conspiracy to commit theft and aggravated assault by pointing a firearm at another.

He is scheduled to be sentenced July 18 by Superior Court Judge W. Todd Miller, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

During the trial the jury was shown evidence of how Hayes, with an unknown abettor, robbed a Buena home and almost killed a 32-year-old man.

Prosecutors said Hayes and his accomplice planned the robbery. The pair confronted the victim at gunpoint outside a home in the 800 block of West Summer Road about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 15, 2020.

Both assailants duct-tapped the man and forced him into a bedroom, where, while holding him at gunpoint, the duo robbed their victim of $1,000 in cash.

During the robbery, the victim broke free of the duct tape and was shot at by the unknown aggressor at Hayes' command.

The bullet grazed the victim's head before he managed to escape the house and call 911.

Both and Hayes and his partner left the scene.

Investigators got a break in the case by identifying Hayes' fingerprints on the tape left at the scene.

Authorities searched both of Hayes' addresses in Absecon and Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2020, recovering evidence that led to his charges. He was arrested and taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Hayes was indicted nearly a year after the armed robbery. He was also indicted in May 2021 for allegedly managing a drug production operation at the Showboat Atlantic City.

The status of that case was unknown Tuesday.