A Trenton man was charged with DWI after crashing into a utility pole Monday in Ventnor

VENTNOR — A Trenton man was charged with driving while intoxicated and other criminal offenses after crashing his car into a utility pole Monday, police said.

At 7:36 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Frankfort and Ventnor avenues for reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a utility pole down in the roadway, Capt. Joe Fussner said in a written statement.

The investigation into the crash determined that a 2015 Acura, operated by Richard Peroni III, 26, was traveling westbound on Ventnor Avenue, left the roadway just east of the intersection of Frankfort Avenue and struck a utility pole, Fussner said. The utility pole was severed at its base and blocked the roadway, he said

A further investigation by Patrolman Jose Liriano determined that Peroni was intoxicated while operating his vehicle during the crash, Fussner said. Peroni was subsequently taken into custody for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, he said.

Peroni sustained minor injuries and was transported by Ventnor City Fire Department Ambulance personnel to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City for treatment of his injuries, Fussner said.