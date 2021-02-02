A Trenton man was caught with an illegal handgun in Stafford Township

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Trenton, Mercer County, man was arrested and charged Monday with unlawful posssession of a weapon and other criminal charges, according to news released by police Tuesday.
At about 5:50 p.m. Monday, police responded to the Southern Ocean Medical Center after they were alerted of an individual in possession of a handgun, police said.
An investigation by responding officers, Patrolman Sean Kenny and Det. Erik Smithman, determined that Robert L. Goldware was in possession of a stolen handgun from Folcroft, Pennsylvania, police said.
In addition to possessing the handgun, Goldware also had in his possession a large-capacity magazine, police said.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — An Absecon man was charged Monday after police during a traffic stop fou…
Furthermore, Goldware had an outstanding warrant out of Westampton Township, Burlington Copunty, for robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon, police said.
Goldware was charged with the following — unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess weapons, receiving stolen property and possession of prohibited weapons and devices, police said.
Goldware was lodged in Ocean County Jail pending an appearance in Ocean County Superior Court, police said.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.