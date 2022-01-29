A North Jersey murder-for-hire is 'eerily similar' to the 2014 deaths of John and Joyce Sheridan, their son says

In his letter Friday, Mark Sheridan referenced media reporting on the knife. He went on to say the Somerset prosecutor’s office had “inquired of my brothers and me multiple times regarding a knife that was missing from the knife block in the kitchen” after his parents died.

The son sent the letter to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson and Andrew Bruck, the acting attorney general for New Jersey. Sheridan noted that neither man was the top prosecutor when his parents died. U.S. Attorney Phillip Sellinger in Newark was also copied on the letter.

He asked the New Jersey officials to reach out to federal prosecutors in Connecticut who are pursuing the criminal case against Bratsenis in the robbery to obtain “photos of the knife recovered at the time of his arrest to determine if it matches the set of knives from my parents’ kitchen.”

Sheridan also asked officials to obtain a DNA sample from the knife.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey and the state Attorney General’s Office had no comment on Sheridan’s letter. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.