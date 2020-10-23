A majority of South Jersey police are using body-worn cameras, but experts are mixed on their effectiveness

In the three years Middle Township police officers have been wearing body cameras, Chief Christopher Leusner has seen the benefits — from increasing the efficiency of investigations and resolving complaints, to using the footage for training, to building trust between law enforcement and the community.
“I think it was as a result of monitoring best practices and making sure our technology was advancing — that we remained open to bringing in technology and giving our officers the tools to do the job,” Leusner said, calling the cameras an “excellent tool” but not a substitute for a full, complete investigation. “I think it’s been a positive thing here in Middle Township.”
And the township isn’t the only local department to use the technology. In fact, law enforcement agencies in South Jersey are more likely to have body-worn cameras, or BWCs, compared to those in the central and northern parts of New Jersey, state data show.
And just this week, Gov. Phil Murphy conditionally vetoed a bill requiring all uniformed patrol officers to wear body cameras, citing the costs associated with them.
While the technology has been widely used for almost a decade, aiming to increase transparency and accountability in police departments, and strengthen bonds between officers and the communities they serve, implementing them can be an expensive undertaking, and experts are mixed on their effectiveness.
“Overall, it does two things,” said JC Lore, a clinical professor of law at Rutgers Law School in Camden. “One, it helps the community to feel a heightened sense of trust of the police because they feel like their behaviors are documented. And, from the police perspective, they are generally feeling positive because they feel like it protects them against frivolous accusations.”
But the way body-worn cameras are used may not substantially affect most officer or citizen behaviors, according to a September review of 30 studies on the technology from the nonprofit Campbell Collaboration, a research organization.
“The use of BWCs does not have consistent or significant effects on officers’ use of force, arrest activities, proactive or self‐initiated activities or other measured behaviors,” according to the findings of the review. “Nor do BWCs have clear effects on citizens’ calls to the police or assaults or resistance against officers.”
But, even with the mixed opinions, the popularity of the technology continues to grow.
Results of a survey released by the state Attorney General’s Office last month show 70% of departments and agencies in Atlantic County have body-worn cameras, with Cape May and Cumberland counties at 85% and 80%, respectively.
While other counties also reported high percentages, only 27% of agencies in Ocean County reported having body-worn cameras, with 40% in Monmouth County.
On Monday, Murphy conditionally vetoed a bill requiring all uniformed patrol officers to wear body cameras, citing concerns over how police departments would pay for the devices, as the state Department of Law and Public Safety estimated the cost of outfitting all New Jersey police with bodycams could eclipse $55 million.
“I think it’s safe to say that cost is, by far, the biggest reason why a police force doesn’t have body cameras,” Lore said. “It can be burdensome on police forces that have smaller budgets.”
Leusner described the cameras as an investment, noting the township used a mix of grant and municipal budget funds to purchase their BWCs.
“I think it saves money over the long term when you’re talking about liability,” Leusner said. “My opinion — every police department should have them, but we also have to understand the limitations and educate the public on when you see body camera footage.”
The angles, view, lighting and number of frames in the footage are all things to consider when viewing incident footage, he said.
Some local departments do not have BWCs, including Galloway Township.
“The implementation of body-worn cameras is in our plan moving forward,” Galloway police Lt. Christopher McGinty said, citing the costs associated with outfitting department vehicles with mobile digital video recorders, or MDVRs. “All cameras are an asset to the officers and the community, so we anticipate demoing body-worn cameras from several companies in the next year. As of now, body-worn cameras are not mandated; however, we definitely see them as an integral part of transparency and look forward to having them work in conjunction with the MDVRs in the vehicles, in the future.”
One thing is for sure, though — body-worn cameras aren’t going away any time soon, even if they’re only one part of the solution to increase accountability and transparency.
PLEASANTVILLE — Police Officer Joe Gamble has been coming to work with a new addition to his…
“My guess is that all agencies will eventually have body cameras, and that’s because I think there is the political will for that to happen, and I think costs will continue to decrease,” Lore said, predicting almost every law enforcement agency across the U.S. would have them within the next decade. “But, on the other hand, the research that’s coming out is that we aren’t sure that is having all the impact that we wanted it to have, but I think there’s almost universal agreement that body cameras are part of the solution.”
There are privacy concerns to consider, too, Leusner said. Officers’ cameras often record inside hospitals and private homes when responding to calls, sometimes capturing very personal video and audio.
“It’s not just as simple as throw a body camera on an officer and put it all on YouTube for the world to see,” Leusner said. “There needs to be a balance.”
