'A lot of people got shot, and everybody is scared,' 911 calls from Fairfield party shooting show fear, chaos

"There's a lot people shot. A lot of people got shot, and everybody is scared," a frantic woman told a 911 dispatcher following gunfire that erupted at a '90s-themed birthday party in Cumberland County late Saturday night.
The audio of the call is one of a collection of files released by the Cumberland County dispatch center depicting fear, confusion and chaos at the East Commerce Street house party that left more than a dozen people shot and three dead.
The 911 recordings were released Wednesday and paint a chilling picture as fleeing partygoers and relatives pleaded for police and ambulances from hiding places moments after the shooting. The calls also provided a glimpse into the police and emergency medical response as dispatchers, overwhelmed by calls, fought to extract information and direct personnel.
"You need more rigs. How many do you need?" one dispatcher asked another.
"A lot," another replied.
Ambulances, helicopters and other law enforcement and medical vehicles were summoned to the scene.
The first calls from the party came at 11:47 p.m. Saturday, moments after the shooting in the 1000 block of East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township.
The calls continued to flood in as frustrated dispatchers tried to get information, often without success, as callers broke down crying and repeatedly pleaded for help.
At one point, a dispatcher told a caller no one was giving her any information about the incident.
"It's too many people," the caller said when asked how many people had been shot.
"A lot of girls are being shot, and my sister is out there," cried one woman, adding, "and she's pregnant!"
Another woman cried over and over again, "Please come help me!"
In shock, she couldn't answer repeated questions about whether she'd been shot herself.
"I don't know," she said.
Calls continued to come in pleading for police and ambulances even though callers were assured help was already on scene.
"There's not enough. There's not enough. There's people on the ground. I'm so scared," a caller said.
Meanwhile, over at Inspira Health Center Bridgeton, the first gunshot victim had arrived. Hospital personnel called police to notify them they were going into lockdown, following hospital procedure.
As calls from the party died down, another frightened caller, her voice a whisper, told police at about 12:45 a.m. she saw a person in an open field near Spruce Street with a gun and a laser sight.
"I'm scared, and I can't walk by," the woman told dispatch.
As the dispatcher sends police cars to investigate, the caller quietly asks the dispatcher to instruct them to keep their lights off.
Police said they arrested Kevin Dawkins after he was found hiding in the woods south of the Maplewood Gardens Apartments by Patrolman Dominic Pizzo.
Pizzo found Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton, after responding to calls about “suspicious, possibly armed subjects in the area,” police said.
Officers involved in the arrest also were among those who responded to assist State Police in the shooting an hour before, Bridgeton police Chief Michael Gaimari said.
Dawkins was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine, certain persons not to have a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is scheduled to attend a detention hearing at 1 p.m. Thursday in front of Judge William Ziegler in Cumberland County Superior Court.
Police also reported the arrest of Darrell Dawkins, 30, of Bridgeton, on Tuesday in the shooting. He was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.
It was unclear whether the two Dawkinses are related.
Braylin Holmes, 19, of Millville; Kevin Elliott, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, both of Bridgeton, died as a result of the shooting.
Police are asking the public for any videos that may have been taken during the party and shooting. Anyone with such videos can call State Police at 856-451-0101 or submit a tip to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at ccpo.tips. Videos can also be submitted anonymously here.
