'A lot of people got shot, and everybody is scared,' 911 calls from Fairfield party shooting show fear, chaos

At one point, a dispatcher told a caller no one was giving her any information about the incident.

"It's too many people," the caller said when asked how many people had been shot.

"A lot of girls are being shot, and my sister is out there," cried one woman, adding, "and she's pregnant!"

Another woman cried over and over again, "Please come help me!"

In shock, she couldn't answer repeated questions about whether she'd been shot herself.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I don't know," she said.

Calls continued to come in pleading for police and ambulances even though callers were assured help was already on scene.

"There's not enough. There's not enough. There's people on the ground. I'm so scared," a caller said.

Meanwhile, over at Inspira Health Center Bridgeton, the first gunshot victim had arrived. Hospital personnel called police to notify them they were going into lockdown, following hospital procedure.

As calls from the party died down, another frightened caller, her voice a whisper, told police at about 12:45 a.m. she saw a person in an open field near Spruce Street with a gun and a laser sight.