9 indicted in Fairfield Township party shooting

Nine suspects have indicted on charges relating to a May 22 mass shooting in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Thursday.

What began as a lively ’90s-themed birthday party on a Saturday in May erupted into chaos and hysteria just before midnight. At least six separate firearms were shot that evening, killing Brailyn Holmes, 19, of Millville, and Kevin Elliott, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, both of Bridgeton, and injuring 11 others.

On May 23, Kevin Dawkins was arrested in Bridgeton. He is alleged to have been present at the party, exiting the house and discharging a handgun at and above the crowd after the initial shooting had ended.

Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton, was indicted on charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine, certain persons not to have a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Larry McCrae, 39, of Bridgeton, was indicted on two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun after authorities recovered two guns linked to the shooting.

Darrell Dawkins, 30, of Bridgeton, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a handgun for a pistol that was recovered after police searched his vehicle that was parked at the house during the party.

