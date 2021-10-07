9 indicted in Fairfield Township party shooting

Nine suspects have indicted on charges relating to a May 22 mass shooting in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Thursday.
What began as a lively ’90s-themed birthday party on a Saturday in May erupted into chaos and hysteria just before midnight. At least six separate firearms were shot that evening, killing Brailyn Holmes, 19, of Millville, and Kevin Elliott, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, both of Bridgeton, and injuring 11 others.
On May 23, Kevin Dawkins was arrested in Bridgeton. He is alleged to have been present at the party, exiting the house and discharging a handgun at and above the crowd after the initial shooting had ended.
Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton, was indicted on charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine, certain persons not to have a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Larry McCrae, 39, of Bridgeton, was indicted on two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun after authorities recovered two guns linked to the shooting.
Darrell Dawkins, 30, of Bridgeton, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a handgun for a pistol that was recovered after police searched his vehicle that was parked at the house during the party.
BRIDGETON — Six additional suspects were arrested on charges ranging from hindering apprehen…
Webb-McRae said it was determined the guns found in Darrell Dawkins’ and McCrae’s possession were not fired during the shooting.
Zedekiah Holmes, 21, of Millville, was charged with the murders of Elliott and Hester as well as conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of attempted murder, six counts of possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and one count of unlawful possession of a handgun.
Five others were indicted on charges of hindering the investigation.
Arthur Armstead, 28, of Millville, was charged in August with hindering apprehension, tampering with evidence, obstruction and conspiracy to commit those offenses.
Webb-McRae said during a media briefing in August that after the shooting, Armstead went to his mother’s home in Fairfield, where he was then taken to Wilmington, Delaware, by Aladrienne Milbourne, 31, of Millville.
In Delaware, Armstead took refuge with Tasia Coleman, 27, of Bridgeton, Webb-McRae said.
The recent surge in gun violence that has swept across Atlantic City has residents and leade…
While Armstead was hiding in Delaware, his mother, Priscilla Armstead, 46, allegedly arranged for him to travel to Atlantic City.
Armstead then traveled to Atlantic City, where he stayed in a hotel with Tazshaina Sadler, 28, of Bridgeton, Webb-McRae said. After learning authorities were looking for him, Armstead turned himself in to members of the State Police on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated gun charge.
Coleman, Sadler, Milbourne and Priscilla Armstead were all indicted on charges of hindering apprehension, obstruction and conspiracy to commit those offenses.
Priscilla Armstead additionally was charged with tampering with evidence.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.