9 arrested in Cape May County drug bust
9 arrested in Cape May County drug bust

Nearly half a million dollars and 4 kilograms of cocaine were seized in a Cape May County drug bust with ties to Puerto Rico, county Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said Friday.

On May 20, the Cape May County Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the county SWAT team, executed four warrants as a result of a narcotics investigation, Sutherland said in a news release. The investigation led authorities to determine 47-year-old Jorge L. "YoYo" Goicochea was the leader of a drug distribution network.

Nine people were arrested for their role in the network, which operated from Cape May County to Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, Sutherland said. In addition to $450,000 worth of cocaine, authorities seized a semi-automatic handgun and $28,000 in cash.

Goicochea, of Middle Township, was charged with being the leader of a narcotics network, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to possess CDS, money laundering and possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Cape May County jail.

Edwin Rivera, 42; Vilma Ayala, 41; and Miguel Rivera, 31, all of Middle Township, were charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to possess drugs, conspiracy to distribute drugs, money laundering and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arthur Hoyle, 47, of Pleasantville; Charlotte Reynolds, 54, of Lower Township; Timothy Hurley, 39, of Upper Township; and Luis Sierra-Colon, 54, of Wildwood, were charged with conspiracy to possess drugs and conspiracy to distribute drugs.

Enrique Pella, 30, of Wildwood, was charged with conspiracy to possess drugs.

Hurley, Sierra-Colon and Pella were releases on summonses. Hoyle was taken to the Beaver County jail in Pennsylvania, and all others were taken to the Cape May County jail.

