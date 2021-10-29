 Skip to main content
8 firearms recovered, 5 Atlantic City men arrested in separate incidents
8 firearms recovered, 5 Atlantic City men arrested in separate incidents

Atlantic City Police Department

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

Marty Small, Sr. Mayor, City of Atlantic City talks about the launch of the Atlantic City Investment Cohort, which will teach residents how to "effectively invest in the stock market and create passive income." Thursday Oct 28, 2021.

Atlantic City police on Friday announced the arrests of five city men and the recovery of eight firearms during two investigations.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Maryland Avenue at 6:13 a.m. Friday for a gunshot alert. They found evidence of gunfire at the scene, police said in a news release.

Surveillance Center personnel watched several men run into a residence, including one armed with a rifle, on the same block. Officers established a perimeter around the residence and awaited the Emergency Response Team, police said.

The occupants voluntarily surrendered to the SWAT team. A subsequent search warrant resulted in the recovery of a rifle, a machine gun, two handguns and additional ammunition, police said. Several of the occupants were released at the scene, and four were investigated, police said.

The four arrested were Faraji Blackwell, 27; Adresce Jones, 18; Joshua Maldonado, 18; and Elliot Simmons, 18. All four were each charged with unlawful possession of a rifle, unlawful possession of a machine gun, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of a defaced firearm, unlawful possession of a ghost gun, two counts of possession of a large capacity magazine, four counts of possession of a community gun for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, tampering with evidence, hindering apprehension and possession of hollow point ammunition. 

Blackwell also was charged with certain person not to possess a weapon and contempt of court.

The second incident occurred at 12:57 p.m., when members of the SWAT team and Special Investigations Section executed a residential search warrant related to the possession and distribution of drugs in the first block of South Mansion Avenue, police said.

Joaquin DeJesus, 51, was arrested after detectives located in the residence four firearms, including a rifle and a machine gun, more than 32 grams of cocaine and items used in the distribution of narcotics. One of the firearms was reported stolen from Los Angeles.

DeJesus was charged with unlawful possession of a rifle, unlawful possession of a machine gun, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of hollow point ammunition, receiving stolen property, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All five were sent to the Atlantic County jail.

“The investigations today resulted in the recovery of eight deadly firearms from the streets of our community,” interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos said. “I am thankful that these dangerous weapons have been removed from the hands of violent offenders and that no one was injured during the course of today’s incidents.”

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Sheriff defends decision to file Cuomo complaint

