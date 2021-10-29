8 firearms recovered, 5 Atlantic City men arrested in separate incidents

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Blackwell also was charged with certain person not to possess a weapon and contempt of court.

The second incident occurred at 12:57 p.m., when members of the SWAT team and Special Investigations Section executed a residential search warrant related to the possession and distribution of drugs in the first block of South Mansion Avenue, police said.

Joaquin DeJesus, 51, was arrested after detectives located in the residence four firearms, including a rifle and a machine gun, more than 32 grams of cocaine and items used in the distribution of narcotics. One of the firearms was reported stolen from Los Angeles.

DeJesus was charged with unlawful possession of a rifle, unlawful possession of a machine gun, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of hollow point ammunition, receiving stolen property, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All five were sent to the Atlantic County jail.