7 indicted in 3 separate Atlantic County drug investigations

Emery Chapman was charged with leading a narcotics trafficking network, possession with intent to distribute 5 ounces or more of heroin, conspiracy to distribute 5 ounces or more of heroin and possession of heroin.

Ebony Chapman and Lee were charged with possession with intent to distribute 5 ounces or more of heroin, conspiracy to distribute 5 ounces or more of heroin and possession of heroin.

Lockhart was charged with distribution of 5 ounces or more of heroin, conspiracy to distribute 5 ounces or more of heroin, three counts of distribution of one-half ounce or more of heroin and three counts of possession of heroin.

In the second investigation, authorities executed search warrants March 11 at the Madison Hotel and at Lighthouse Plaza in Atlantic City. Recovered from Scarlett at the Madison were 27 grams of crystal meth, 16 grams of cocaine and 210 wax folds of fentanyl, Shill said. Recovered from Lighthouse Plaza were 50 wax folds of heroin, more than 5 ounces of crystal meth, three handguns and more than $11,000 in cash.