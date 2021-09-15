7 arrested in 3 separate Atlantic County investigations indicted by grand jury

Emery Chapman was indicted on first-degree leader of a narcotics trafficking network, first-degree possession with the intent to distribute five ounces or more of heroin, second-degree conspiracy to distribute five ounces or more of heroin, and third-degree possession of heroin.

Ebony Chapman and Lee were both indicted on first-degree possession with the intent to distribute five ounces or more of heroin, second-degree conspiracy to distribute five ounces or more of heroin, and third-degree possession of heroin.

Lockhart was indicted on first-degree distribute of five ounces or more of heroin, second-degree conspiracy to distribute five ounces or more of heroin, three counts of second-degree distribution of one-half ounce or more of heroin, and three counts third-degree possession of heroin.

In the second investigation, Liberty Mid-Atlantic HIDTA Task Force led search warrants March 11 at the Madison Hotel, room 752, and at apartment 216 at the Lighthouse Place, both in Atlantic City. Recovered from Scarlett at Madison Hotel was 27 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 16 grams of cocaine and 210 wax folds of fentanyl. Recovered from the bedroom of the Lighthouse Plaza apartment was 50 wax folds of heroin, over five ounces of crystal methamphetamine, three handguns and over $11,000 cash. Both places were located within 500 feet of designated public parks.