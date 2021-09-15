7 arrested in 3 separate Atlantic County investigations indicted by grand jury

Seven people, including five from Atlantic County and one from Cumberland County, were indicted Wednesday as a result of three separate narcotics investigations, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced.
The investigations were led by the Liberty Mid-Atlantic HIDTA Task Force and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, & Narcotics Unit, with assistance from multiple state, county and local law enforcement agencies. The seven were indicted by three Atlantic County Grand Juries.
On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Emery Chapman, 42, of Pleasantville; Ebony Chapman, 41, of Absecon; Tennille Lee, 44, of Atlantic City; and Theresa Lockhart, 20, of Millville, in connection with a heroin distribution scheme in Atlantic County from November 2019 to June 2020.
A grand jury then indicted Malita Scarlett, 31, of Atlantic City; and Alicia Gilliard, 34, of Atlantic City, for possessing narcotics and firearms in March. Lastly, a grand jury indicted Richard Mallinson, 53, of Mount Holly, Burlington County, for possessing over five ounces of crystal methamphetamine in a separate incident March.
An investigation initiated by the Liberty Mid-Atlantic HIDTA Task Force revealed that Emery Chapman directed and conspired with Lockhart, Lee and Ebony Chapman to distribute heroin in the county.
In January and February 2020, Lockhart sold over five ounces of heroin to an undercover police officer. On June 1, 2020, police executed a search warrant at Lee's apartment and recovered 393 bricks of heroin totaling about 9½ ounces. Emery Chapman instructed Lockhart, Lee and Ebony Chapman to facilitate transactions and direct payment and schedule pickup of heroin from his supplier in Philadelphia.
Emery Chapman was indicted on first-degree leader of a narcotics trafficking network, first-degree possession with the intent to distribute five ounces or more of heroin, second-degree conspiracy to distribute five ounces or more of heroin, and third-degree possession of heroin.
Ebony Chapman and Lee were both indicted on first-degree possession with the intent to distribute five ounces or more of heroin, second-degree conspiracy to distribute five ounces or more of heroin, and third-degree possession of heroin.
Lockhart was indicted on first-degree distribute of five ounces or more of heroin, second-degree conspiracy to distribute five ounces or more of heroin, three counts of second-degree distribution of one-half ounce or more of heroin, and three counts third-degree possession of heroin.
In the second investigation, Liberty Mid-Atlantic HIDTA Task Force led search warrants March 11 at the Madison Hotel, room 752, and at apartment 216 at the Lighthouse Place, both in Atlantic City. Recovered from Scarlett at Madison Hotel was 27 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 16 grams of cocaine and 210 wax folds of fentanyl. Recovered from the bedroom of the Lighthouse Plaza apartment was 50 wax folds of heroin, over five ounces of crystal methamphetamine, three handguns and over $11,000 cash. Both places were located within 500 feet of designated public parks.
Scarlett and Gilliard were each indicted on first-degree possession with the intent to distribute five ounces or more of crystal methamphetamine, second-degree possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within 500 feet of a public park, third-degree possession with the intent to distribute heroin, two counts third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, three counts second-degree possession of a firearm while committing a CDS offense, and third-degree money laundering. Scarlett was also indicted on second-degree possession with the intent to distribute one-half ounce or more of cocaine, third-degree possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, third-degree possession of cocaine, third-degree possession of fentanyl and three counts second-degree certain persons not to possess firearms.
The third investigation led by Liberty Mid-Atlantic HIDTA Task Force led to Mallinson's arrest in Absecon on March 23. He was in possession of over five ounces of crystal methamphetamine packaged for distribution.
Mallinson was indicted on first-degree possession with the intent to distribute five ounces or more of crystal methamphetamine and third-degree possession of crystal methamphetamine.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
