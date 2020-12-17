 Skip to main content
7 arrested during Atlantic City Black Lives Matter protest to appear in court Thursday
7 arrested during Atlantic City Black Lives Matter protest to appear in court Thursday

070520_nws_acprotest

On July 4th, a protest was held starting at Atlantic City Police Headquarters, moving on to block the Albany Ave entrance to the city, and then ending at the Expressway entrance where Steve Young and others were arrested by the police.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

PLEASANTVILLE — A court hearing for the “Expressway 7,” a group arrested during a Fourth of July Black Lives Matter protest at the base of the Atlantic City Expressway, is set for Thursday morning.

Steve Young, 60, a member of the Black Men United Coalition, as well as 21-year-old Levar Davis, of Atlantic City; Alex Kettles, 52, of Burlington; Nolan Mitchell, 45, of Atlantic City; Troy Ogelsby Sr., 57, of Cherry Hill; Michael Scott, 45, of Atlantic City; and Taiwa Ukawabutu, 55, of Pleasantville, were all charged as protestors walked onto the Atlantic City Expressway, shutting down traffic there.

Instead of being heard in Atlantic City, the cases are set in Pleasantville Municipal Court, with Thursday’s appearance to help virtually.

They were charged with obstructing a highway and refusing to obey a reasonable official request, police said in a news release after the protest. All seven were released on summonses.

In August, Atlantic City officials voted to begin the process of removing Young for two appointed, unpaid positions. Young has a seat on the Citizens Advisory Board and is chairman of Atlantic City’s Planning Board.

The protest, which began in front of the Public Safety Building and aimed to “shut the city down,” was one of many demonstrations held around South Jersey and the country since George Floyd died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis.

Young led the crowd through the city, shutting down traffic on Atlantic Avenue, the Albany Avenue bridge — where an officer with a bullhorn read the city ordinance that prohibits blocking traffic on the bridge — and down Winchester Avenue to the end of the expressway.

After the arrests, the crowd dispersed into the city.

Police have charged many in connection to protests in the city in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Ninety-five were charged after a May 31 protest that ended with rioting and looting, causing several million dollars in damage to 57 stores, police said.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime.

