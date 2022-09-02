 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 arrested in Atlantic City on drug charges

Atlantic City Police Car

Pictured is the type of car Atlantic City police officers can be seen driving around the resort in.

 PRESS ARCHIVES

ATLANTIC CITY — Two surveillance operations in the resort resulted in six arrests and several drugs recovered, police announced Friday.

Atlantic City police's Special Investigations Section conducted surveillance Wednesday night into early Thursday morning on the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue.

As a result, six were arrested, and the operation yielded 8 grams of cocaine, 150 wax folds of heroin and $970 believed to be proceeds of illegal narcotics sales, police said. One of the six arrested was also wanted for a recent robbery, police added.

The six charged were:

Nasir Morgan, 19, of Absecon, with two counts possession of CDS, two counts possession with intent to distribute to CDS, and contempt of court.

Nasario Hernandez, 32, of Atlantic City, was charged with two counts possession of CDS.

Davin Wearing, 30, of Philadelphia, was charged with possession of CDS, possession with the intent to distribute CDS and distribution of CDS within 1,000 feet of a school.

Donte Braxton, 24, of Atlantic City, was charged with contempt of court for violation of a drug restraining order.

Terrence Cooper, 33, of Atlantic City, was charged with contempt of court for violation of a drug restraining order, possession of CDS, possession with the intent to distribute CDS, and distribution of CDS within 500 feet of a public building.

Garver Vila, 41, of Atlantic City, was charged with contempt of court for a recent robbery charge and possession of CDS paraphernalia. 

Morgan and Vila are being held at Atlantic County jail, and the other four were issued summonses pending a future court appearance.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

