53-year-old charged with contempt of domestic violence order after hours-long standoff with Lower Township police
LOWER TOWNSHIP — A 53-year-old man was charged with contempt of a domestic violence order Tuesday night after an hours-long standoff with police, during which he barricaded himself into his girlfriend’s home and made suicidal threats, officials said.

About 7:24 p.m., officers responded to the Villas Liquor Store for a report of a domestic violence incident, according to a news release from township police.

Police did not release the name of the victim, who said her boyfriend was at her home in Ellery Road in the Villas section of the township and was breaking items there, according to the release. Officers went to the home and found Raymond Stacy, who started making suicidal threats to officers if they went in the home and barricaded himself inside.

Patrol officers set up a safety perimeter around the home and the Cape May County Regional SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams were notified and also responded, according to the release. After a several-hour standoff, members of the SWAT team were able to have Stacy exit the residence without incident.

Stacy is also charged with criminal mischief and burglary, and was remanded to the Cape May County jail.

If you need help

Visit Avanzar's website at acwc.org or call its 24-hour crisis hotline at 800-286-4184.

Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.

Call the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network at 800-656-4673.

