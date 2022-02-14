 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 injured in Middle Township school bus crash

  • 0
Carousel breaking Cape May icon.jpg

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Three students on a school bus suffered minor injures Monday when the bus was struck by a tractor-trailer.

The crash at Court House-South Dennis Road and Goshen-Swainton Road was reported to police at 2:45 p.m.

First responders attended to the truck driver, the bus driver and the three students reporting injuries, police said in a news release. There were 10 students total on the bus.

Police found the bus driver made an illegal U-turn and was struck by the truck, which was northbound on Court House-South Dennis Road. The bus driver was given a ticket for the illegal maneuver, police said.

The Middle Township Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inspira Emergency Medical Services, Goshen Volunteer Fire Company, Cape May Court House Volunteer Fire Company and Cape May County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Libya holds first-ever beauty pageant for chickens

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News