5 indicted in Atlantic City woman's fatal shooting

MAYS LANDING — Five people have been indicted in the August fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Atlantic City woman.

Phillip Hayes, 35, Lester Robinson, 29, and Monica Gonzalez, 27, all of Atlantic City; and Quamel Schaffer, 30, and Quataisa Harrington, 23, both of Millville, are accused in the death of Malikah McLaughlin, the Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.

Hayes, Robinson and Shaffer are each charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to have weapons.

Atlantic City man charged in recent shooting death ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was charged in a Sunday shooting in the resort, the Atlantic Coun…

Hayes, Robinson, Gonzalez and Harrington also are each charged with hindering apprehension.

McLaughlin's death was ruled a homicide after she was shot in the city Aug. 28.

Police responded to a 911 call at 1:09 a.m. that day for a shooting on South Bellevue Avenue. Officers saw McLaughlin lying in the street unresponsive, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.