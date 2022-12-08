5 indicted in Atlantic City woman's fatal shooting

MAYS LANDING — Five people have been indicted in the August fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Atlantic City woman.
Phillip Hayes, 35, Lester Robinson, 29, and Monica Gonzalez, 27, all of Atlantic City; and Quamel Schaffer, 30, and Quataisa Harrington, 23, both of Millville, are accused in the death of Malikah McLaughlin, the Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.
Hayes, Robinson and Shaffer are each charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to have weapons.
Hayes, Robinson, Gonzalez and Harrington also are each charged with hindering apprehension.
McLaughlin's death was ruled a homicide after she was shot in the city Aug. 28.
Police responded to a 911 call at 1:09 a.m. that day for a shooting on South Bellevue Avenue. Officers saw McLaughlin lying in the street unresponsive, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
