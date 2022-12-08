 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

5 indicted in Atlantic City woman's fatal shooting

  • 0

A former U.S. Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing four sex workers in 2018 was convicted Wednesday of capital murder, after jurors heard recordings of him telling investigators he was trying to “clean up the streets” of his South Texas hometown. Juan David Ortiz, 39, receives an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole because prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty.

MAYS LANDING — Five people have been indicted in the August fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Atlantic City woman. 

Phillip Hayes, 35, Lester Robinson, 29, and Monica Gonzalez, 27, all of Atlantic City; and Quamel Schaffer, 30, and Quataisa Harrington, 23, both of Millville, are accused in the death of Malikah McLaughlin, the Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.

Hayes, Robinson and Shaffer are each charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to have weapons.

Hayes, Robinson, Gonzalez and Harrington also are each charged with hindering apprehension.

People are also reading…

McLaughlin's death was ruled a homicide after she was shot in the city Aug. 28.

Police responded to a 911 call at 1:09 a.m. that day for a shooting on South Bellevue Avenue. Officers saw McLaughlin lying in the street unresponsive, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. 

She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Lester Robinson

Robinson

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Revived Orient Express unveils ultra-luxurious presidential suite

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News