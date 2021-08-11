5 in Lower Township charged with drug offenses

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Five Villas residents were charged with drug offenses Friday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said.

Bryan Claudio-Reyes, 28, Steven R. Harpel, 34, Benjamin J. Beason, 30, Jessica K. Smith, 34, and Sherri L. Schultz, 47, were arrested stemming from an investigation that began in July, authorities said Wednesday in a news release.

County Sheriff Robert Nolan had received numerous complaints about possible drug activity at a residence in the east block of Weber Avenue in Villas, the release said. On Friday, the county Regional SWAT Team executed a court-authorized search warrant at the residence, finding evidence of narcotics distribution and use inside.

Schultz, Harpel, Smith and Beason were in the residence at the time of the search. Claudio-Reyes was arrested on active warrants as he approached the area. Authorities said they found distribution amounts of suspected oxycodone pills, methamphetamine and about $1,000 in cash in Claudio-Reyes' possession.

Claudio-Reyes was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotics, possession of a weapon, money laundering and possession of a weapon during a drug offense. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.