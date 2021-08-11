 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 in Lower Township charged with drug offenses
0 comments

5 in Lower Township charged with drug offenses

{{featured_button_text}}
Lower Township police car
Provided

Lawmakers in Congress sometimes concoct amendments that are so politically devastating to the rival party that they provoke terror or grudging admiration. But Tuesday night, a proposal by Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville did not do that. The Alabama freshman introduced a budget amendment voicing opposition to defunding the police that was aimed at embarrassing Democrats on the issue. But it ended up inducing an animated Democratic Sen. Cory Booker to thank Tuberville for a political "gift." Booker sarcastically said the proposal would let lawmakers disprove accusations that some senators would want to defund the police.

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Five Villas residents were charged with drug offenses Friday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said.

Bryan Claudio-Reyes, 28, Steven R. Harpel, 34, Benjamin J. Beason, 30, Jessica K. Smith, 34, and Sherri L. Schultz, 47, were arrested stemming from an investigation that began in July, authorities said Wednesday in a news release.

County Sheriff Robert Nolan had received numerous complaints about possible drug activity at a residence in the east block of Weber Avenue in Villas, the release said. On Friday, the county Regional SWAT Team executed a court-authorized search warrant at the residence, finding evidence of narcotics distribution and use inside.

Schultz, Harpel, Smith and Beason were in the residence at the time of the search. Claudio-Reyes was arrested on active warrants as he approached the area. Authorities said they found distribution amounts of suspected oxycodone pills, methamphetamine and about $1,000 in cash in Claudio-Reyes' possession.

Claudio-Reyes was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotics, possession of a weapon, money laundering and possession of a weapon during a drug offense. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.

Harpel and Schultz were each charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin and sent to the jail.

Smith and Beason were each charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and released pending court. 

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Booker sees GOP police defund measure as gift

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News