5 in Lower Township charged on narcotics offenses

Five Lower Township residents were arrested on narcotics offenses Friday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, with Lower Township police Chief William Priole and county Sheriff Robert Nolan, announced the arrests of Bryan Claudio-Reyes (28), Steven R. Harpel (34), Benjamin J. Beason (30), Jessica K. Smith (34) and Sherri L. Schultz (47), all of the Villas section. The arrests were made stemming from an investigation that began in July.

Nolan received numerous complaints regarding possible drug activity at a residence on the east block of Weber Avenue in the Villas, the release said. Nolan got the county prosecutor's office's Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force involved in the investigation.

On Friday, the county Regional SWAT Team executed a court-authorized search warrant at the residence. As a result, five were arrested. Evidence of narcotics distribution and narcotics use were found inside, the release stated.

Schultz, Harpel, Smith and Beason were in the residence at the time of the search. Claudio-Reyes was arrested for active warrants as he approached the area. Distribution amounts of suspected Oxycodone pills, Methamphetamine and about $1,000 in cash were found in Claudio-Reyes' possession.