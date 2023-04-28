CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Five Cape May County residents have been charged with witness tampering stemming from an assault that occurred last year, the county Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

John P. Linnington, 31, of North Cape May; James J. Linnington, 58, of Cape May; Christa Linnington, 29, of Wildwood; Marianna N. Linnington, 63, of Cape May; and Marie J. Britton, 83, of Rio Grande, were each charged with witness tampering and conspiracy to commit witness tampering.

On April 11, 2022, Cape May police found John P. Linnington involved in a physical altercation with a female victim. John Linnington was arrested and detained at the county jail.

On Aug. 9, John Linnington was indicted by a county grand jury on aggravated assault charges as well as unlawful possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon, terroristic threats and attempted murder.

While the investigation was ongoing, the Prosecutor's Office learned of an allegation of witness tampering involving James Linnington, Christa Linnington, Marianna Linnington and Britton.

Detectives conducted an investigation Tuesday and arrested and charged James and Christa Linnington. Both are being held at the county jail.

On Friday, Marianna Linnington and Britton turned themselves in and were also charged. Both were released pending court. Also on Friday, John Linnington was charged with witness tampering and conspiracy to commit witness tampering while in jail.