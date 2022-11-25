5 arrested in Atlantic City drug bust

ATLANTIC CITY — Five people were arrested Wednesday after officers caught them taking part in drug sales on Atlantic Avenue, police said.

About 5:15 p.m., officers surveying the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue witnessed a potential drug sale, police said Friday in a news release.

Officers stopped Amanda Santiago, 29, of Atlantic City, after she walked down South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from the surveillance area. Santiago had two wax packets of suspected heroin on her, police said.

Officers returned to Atlantic Avenue and converged on a group of four suspected of selling Santiago the drugs.

Shawnali Muhammad, 20, of Atlantic City; Jaquan Washington, 28, of Absecon; and Dante Braxton, 24, of Atlantic City, each had suspected heroin on them during a search, police said.

Halim Fisher, 24, of Galloway Township, was found with crack cocaine and a digital scale associated with weighing narcotics, police said.

Police also seized $2,523 of suspected drug-sale money.

Muhammad, Washington, Braxton and Fisher were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public building and conspiracy.

Fisher was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Santiago was charged with possession of CDS.

All were issued summonses to appear in court. Santiago had an outstanding warrant and was taken to the Atlantic County jail.