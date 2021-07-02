5 arrested, drugs and guns recovered in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A surveillance operation led to the arrest of five men and the recovery of guns and drugs, police announced Friday.
On June 25, detectives from the police department's Special Investigations Section conducted the operation near the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue. The operation led to the discovery of two handguns, one hidden in a bag near a dumpster and the other inside a vehicle, police said. Charges were filed against 25-year-old Richard Pugh, of Galloway Township, for discarding the gun near the dumpster; and 27-year-old Breyon Sylvester, of Atlantic City, for the gun in his car. Assisting in the investigation was K9 Officer Jeffrey Venegas of the Pleasantville Police Department and his K9 partner Titus.
Four days later, Sylvester was located on the Boardwalk and arrested with 29-year-old Christian Hunter of Atlantic City; 20-year-old Raishawn Simmons of Atlantic City; and 18-year-old Dequay Belt of Atlantic City. Police recovered 850 bags of heroin, 110 grams of cocaine and items consistent with the distribution of narcotics. Pugh was located and arrested Thursday.
Sylvester was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, and possession of CDS with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
Pugh was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person not to possess a weapon.
Simmons was charged with possession of CDS, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, and contempt of court.
Hunter was charged with two counts each of possession of CDS, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, and possession of CDS with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
Belt was charged with possession of CDS, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, and possession of CDS with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
Sylvester, Pugh and Simmons were taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Hunter and Belt were released on summons.
