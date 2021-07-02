5 arrested in Atlantic City gun, drug bust

ATLANTIC CITY — A surveillance operation last week led to the arrest of five men and the recovery of guns and drugs, police said Friday.
Detectives conducted the operation June 25 near the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue, leading to the discovery of two handguns, one hidden in a bag near a trash bin and the other inside a vehicle, police said in a news release. Charges were filed against 25-year-old Richard Pugh, of Galloway Township, for discarding the gun near the trash bin; and 27-year-old Breyon Sylvester, of Atlantic City, for the gun in his car.
Four days later, Sylvester was found on the Boardwalk and arrested with 29-year-old Christian Hunter, of Atlantic City; 20-year-old Raishawn Simmons, of Atlantic City; and 18-year-old Dequay Belt, of Atlantic City. Police recovered 850 bags of heroin, 110 grams of cocaine and items consistent with the distribution of drugs. Pugh was found and arrested Thursday.
Sylvester was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
Pugh was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person not to possess a weapon.
Simmons was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and contempt of court.
Hunter was charged with two counts each of possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
Belt was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
Sylvester, Pugh and Simmons were taken to the Atlantic County jail. Hunter and Belt were released on summonses.
Pleasantville K-9 Officer Jeffrey Venegas and his partner, Titus, assisted the investigation.
