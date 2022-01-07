4-vehicle Stafford Township crash results in detour of LBI-bound traffic

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Traffic to Long Beach Island was detoured after four vehicles collided at a Route 72 intersection Friday, police said.

At 11:50 a.m., officers responded to Route 72 and Marsha Drive for a report of a motor vehicle collision. A 2006 box truck operated by Joseph White, 51, of Tuckerton, was traveling east on Route 72 when he failed to obey the red traffic signal at Marsha Drive, police wrote on Facebook.

Upon entering the intersection, White struck a 2009 black Ford F-150 operated by Rufino Tepetl, 44, of Manahawkin, who was traveling north on Marsha Drive, police said. The pickup in turn crashed into a 2019 Volkswagen operated by Catherine Frieder, 67, of Woodbridge, Middlesex County. All three vehicles came to rest in the intersection.

A fourth vehicle, a 2011 Honda Accord operated by Craig Allen, 40, of Manahawkin, struck the traffic signal at the intersection, damaging it, police said.

After being extricated from the pickup, Tepetl was airlifted to Atlantic Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City. Frieder was transported to Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.