4 Pennsylvania residents arrested in Atlantic City after meth lab materials, weapons found in vehicle

ATLANTIC CITY — Four Pennsylvania residents were arrested Thursday near City Hall after police found weapons and evidence of a meth lab during a car stop.
Colleen Coffin, 41, and Timothy Kurkierewicz, 41, both of Havertown, Pennsylvania, and Timothy Collins, 34, and Juliya Hess, 27, both of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, were each charged with maintaining a drug-production facility, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a ghost gun, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
Officer Aaron Jones pulled over a vehicle carrying the suspects at 10:37 a.m. in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue after observing what he believed to be a drug transaction, police said in a news release.
Officers say they found a 22-caliber rifle, a handgun, 17 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of heroin and a large bag containing items to cook, produce and store methamphetamine.
The State Police Hazardous Materials Response Team was called in to assist in the investigation, police said.
Kurkierewicz and Collins were additionally charged with certain person not to possess a weapon.
All four were taken to the Atlantic County jail.
