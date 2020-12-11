4 Pennsylvania residents arrested in Atlantic City after meth lab materials, weapons found in vehicle

ATLANTIC CITY — Four Pennsylvania residents were arrested Thursday near City Hall after police found weapons and evidence of a meth lab during a car stop.

Colleen Coffin, 41, and Timothy Kurkierewicz, 41, both of Havertown, Pennsylvania, and Timothy Collins, 34, and Juliya Hess, 27, both of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, were each charged with maintaining a drug-production facility, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a ghost gun, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

Officer Aaron Jones pulled over a vehicle carrying the suspects at 10:37 a.m. in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue after observing what he believed to be a drug transaction, police said in a news release.

Hammonton man claims responsibility for 'booms' heard in Mullica MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A Hammonton man has claimed responsibility for loud booms that have been …

Officers say they found a 22-caliber rifle, a handgun, 17 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of heroin and a large bag containing items to cook, produce and store methamphetamine.

The State Police Hazardous Materials Response Team was called in to assist in the investigation, police said.