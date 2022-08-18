4 from Atlantic City indicted following attack deemed gang violence

Three Atlantic City men and one of their mothers were indicted following a gang-related attack in the city last year, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Armaad Brooks-Chappell, 20, Beatrice Chappell, 35, Adresce Jones, 19, and Faheem Harris, 21, collectively face a 24-count indictment that includes charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit witness tampering, the Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.

The four were charged after investigators named them as suspects in a shooting Aug. 12, 2021, that injured a 22-year-old city resident, whom the Prosecutor's Office identified as "M.B."

Evidence shows Brooks-Chappell, Jones and a male juvenile planned an attack on M.B. using a stolen vehicle and several firearms, the Prosecutor's Office said. The three found M.B. in the 1600 block of Sewell Avenue walking on the sidewalk and opened fire, their bullets striking the victim in the face and shoulder areas.

Investigators believe Chappell and Harris conspired with Chappell's son, Brooks-Chappell, to commit witness tampering against the victim, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Brooks-Chappell was arraigned Monday by Judge Donna Taylor, pleading not guilty to his charges. Jones and Chappell are set to be arraigned Aug. 22 and 30, respectively.

Harris has yet to be found, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Anyone who may know of Harris' whereabouts can call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800. Anonymous tips can be provided at acpo.org.