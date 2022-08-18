 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

4 from Atlantic City indicted following attack deemed gang violence

  • 0
Carousel breaking Atlantic City icon.jpg

Three Atlantic City men and one of their mothers were indicted following a gang-related attack in the city last year, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Armaad Brooks-Chappell, 20, Beatrice Chappell, 35, Adresce Jones, 19, and Faheem Harris, 21, collectively face a 24-count indictment that includes charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit witness tampering, the Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.

The four were charged after investigators named them as suspects in a shooting Aug. 12, 2021, that injured a 22-year-old city resident, whom the Prosecutor's Office identified as "M.B."

Evidence shows Brooks-Chappell, Jones and a male juvenile planned an attack on M.B. using a stolen vehicle and several firearms, the Prosecutor's Office said. The three found M.B. in the 1600 block of Sewell Avenue walking on the sidewalk and opened fire, their bullets striking the victim in the face and shoulder areas.

People are also reading…

Investigators believe Chappell and Harris conspired with Chappell's son, Brooks-Chappell, to commit witness tampering against the victim, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Brooks-Chappell was arraigned Monday by Judge Donna Taylor, pleading not guilty to his charges. Jones and Chappell are set to be arraigned Aug. 22 and 30, respectively.

Harris has yet to be found, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Anyone who may know of Harris' whereabouts can call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800. Anonymous tips can be provided at acpo.org.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Tunisia’s electric scooter aims to aid climate change goals

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News