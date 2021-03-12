4 charged in Egg Harbor Township Walmart stabbing

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A man was stabbed Tuesday evening in the electronics section of Walmart after intervening in an altercation, police said Friday.
Stephen Tuohy, 29, was treated at the scene by Egg Harbor Township EMS and taken to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point for facial injuries and a stab wound to his arm.
The stabbing occurred after Tuohy attempted to stop four men from harassing another shopper, police said in a news release.
It was then the suspects stabbed Tuohy and fled from the store into the parking lot, police said.
Ankur Bhowmik, 18, and Robert Lyall, 18, both of Atlantic City, and Luis Murillo-Suarez, 18, of Edison, Middlesex County, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Police said there was also one juvenile suspect.
Murillo-Suarez also was charged with weapons offenses and sent to the Atlantic County jail. The other suspects were released on summonses.
