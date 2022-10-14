 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 charged following investigation into stolen property at Tanger Outlets The Walk

Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — Four employees at various city businesses face charges tied to shoplifting investigation at Tanger Outlets The Walk between August and September, city police said on Friday.

Jaime Zuniga Cardona, 50, of Pleasantville, owner of La Latina Barber Shop, Eugene Ramos, 61, of Mays Landing, an employee of Pizza Di Roma, Carlos Murillo Galeano, 34, of Atlantic City, employee at Israel Barbershop and Ismail Cetin, 58, of Pleasantville, a former employee of Pizza King, were all issued summons.

Each is charged with receiving stolen property, police said in a news release.

The arrests follow an investigation prompted by reports of shoplifting at The Walk.

Investigators determined that those charged from the various business were buying merchandise, occasionally minutes after it was stolen from stores at the outlet complex, police said.

Chief Sarkos said his officers will aggressively target individuals or businesses found to be purchasing stolen merchandise.

“We will continue to work with all of our partners to hold these offenders accountable," Sarkos said on Friday.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

