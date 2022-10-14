4 charged following investigation into stolen property at Tanger Outlets The Walk

ATLANTIC CITY — Four employees at various city businesses face charges tied to shoplifting investigation at Tanger Outlets The Walk between August and September, city police said on Friday.
Jaime Zuniga Cardona, 50, of Pleasantville, owner of La Latina Barber Shop, Eugene Ramos, 61, of Mays Landing, an employee of Pizza Di Roma, Carlos Murillo Galeano, 34, of Atlantic City, employee at Israel Barbershop and Ismail Cetin, 58, of Pleasantville, a former employee of Pizza King, were all issued summons.
Each is charged with receiving stolen property, police said in a news release.
The arrests follow an investigation prompted by reports of shoplifting at The Walk.
Investigators determined that those charged from the various business were buying merchandise, occasionally minutes after it was stolen from stores at the outlet complex, police said.
People are also reading…
Chief Sarkos said his officers will aggressively target individuals or businesses found to be purchasing stolen merchandise.
“We will continue to work with all of our partners to hold these offenders accountable," Sarkos said on Friday.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.