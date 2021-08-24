 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Atlantic County residents arrested in 2 Atlantic City gun incidents
0 comments
top story

4 Atlantic County residents arrested in 2 Atlantic City gun incidents

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City public safety building

The Atlantic City Police Department operates out of the Atlantic City Public Safety building, located at 2711 Atlantic Ave.

 Press archives

First responders with the Atlantic City Police Department and a good samaritan rescued three children from the Atlantic Ocean off Virginia Avenue beach after they were stranded on an outfall pipe with waves crashing in.

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested four men and recovered two guns in two incidents last week, the department said Monday.

At 5:57 p.m. Friday, Officers William Akins III and Justice Martin responded to the 1600 block of Adriatic Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.

The driver who left the scene, Hassan Muhammad, returned a short time later, Fair said. Surveillance Center personnel reviewed footage of the crash and saw Muhammad discard a handgun into a bush near the scene, Fair said. Officers recovered the weapon and arrested Muhammad.

Meanwhile, at 1:18 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2600 block of Fairmount Avenue for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system.

Arriving officers found evidence of gunfire, Fair said. Officer Adrian Nunez-Santos arrived to find several men in the area. Three were arrested, and officers seized a loaded handgun and 50 bags of heroin.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No one was injured as a result of the gunfire, Fair said.

Muhammad, 39, of Absecon, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon and hindering apprehension.

Colin Faulkner, 26, of Atlantic City, was charged with contempt of court.

Angel Mariche, 21, of Atlantic City, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

The three men were sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Ramel Bey, 25, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was released on a summons pending court.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Vincent Jackson:

609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Newly discovered asteroid has a peculiar path around the sun

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News