4 Atlantic County residents arrested in 2 Atlantic City gun incidents

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested four men and recovered two guns in two incidents last week, the department said Monday.
At 5:57 p.m. Friday, Officers William Akins III and Justice Martin responded to the 1600 block of Adriatic Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.
The driver who left the scene, Hassan Muhammad, returned a short time later, Fair said. Surveillance Center personnel reviewed footage of the crash and saw Muhammad discard a handgun into a bush near the scene, Fair said. Officers recovered the weapon and arrested Muhammad.
Meanwhile, at 1:18 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2600 block of Fairmount Avenue for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system.
Arriving officers found evidence of gunfire, Fair said. Officer Adrian Nunez-Santos arrived to find several men in the area. Three were arrested, and officers seized a loaded handgun and 50 bags of heroin.
No one was injured as a result of the gunfire, Fair said.
Muhammad, 39, of Absecon, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon and hindering apprehension.
Colin Faulkner, 26, of Atlantic City, was charged with contempt of court.
Angel Mariche, 21, of Atlantic City, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.
The three men were sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Ramel Bey, 25, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was released on a summons pending court.
