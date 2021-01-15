4 arrested in Atlantic City with guns, drugs

ATLANTIC CITY — A two-month investigation into the distribution of narcotics from an apartment building in the resort resulted in the arrests of four people and the recovery of guns and drugs, police said Friday.
Police and members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration searched two apartments Wednesday at the Madison Hotel in the 100 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a statement.
During the investigation, detectives recovered five handguns, 34 grams of heroin, 17 grams of cocaine, 310 grams of marijuana and $1,000 in U.S. currency, Fair said.
John Sessoms, 36, of Atlantic City; Edwin Jones, 35, of Atlantic City; and James Mayes, 30, of Egg Harbor Township, each was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
Whitley Molley, 32, of Atlantic City, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
All four were sent to the Atlantic County jail.
“Those arrested during this operation were allegedly responsible for the distribution of heroin and other drugs in the Atlantic City area,” said Susan A. Gibson, special agent in charge of the DEA'S New Jersey Division, in a statement.
The investigation was led by Atlantic City police Detective Will Herrerias and Galloway Township police Detective Fenil Gandhi, Fair said.
Atlantic City police chaplain the Rev. Eric McCoy
