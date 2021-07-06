 Skip to main content
4 airlifted after Stafford Township crash
4 airlifted after Stafford Township crash

A Jeep Compass slammed into the back of a container truck Tuesday on Route 72 in Stafford Township, police say.

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Four people were airlifted to a hospital Tuesday following a crash on Route 72, police said.

About 4 p.m., a container truck operated by David DeCant, 49, of Barrington, Camden County, was traveling east on Route 72, slowing to make a left turn onto Mermaid Drive. That's when a Jeep Compass operated by Justin Dowling, 37, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, also traveling east on 72, crashed into the back of DeCant’s truck, police wrote on Facebook.

The Jeep sustained heavy front end damage, and the driver, passenger and two juveniles were airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment, police said. Dowling was found to be operating while under a period of license suspension and is pending charges.

Traffic was routed around the collision during the investigation for about an hour.

Patrolmen Justin Pascale and Giovanni DeMarco are investigating. Witnesses can call police at 609-597-1189, ext. 8436.

Stafford Township Emergency Medical Services, Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Company #1, and members of the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Sheriff's Department assisted.

