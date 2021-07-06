4 airlifted after Stafford Township crash

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Four people were airlifted to a hospital Tuesday following a crash on Route 72, police said.
About 4 p.m., a container truck operated by David DeCant, 49, of Barrington, Camden County, was traveling east on Route 72, slowing to make a left turn onto Mermaid Drive. That's when a Jeep Compass operated by Justin Dowling, 37, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, also traveling east on 72, crashed into the back of DeCant’s truck, police wrote on Facebook.
The Jeep sustained heavy front end damage, and the driver, passenger and two juveniles were airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment, police said. Dowling was found to be operating while under a period of license suspension and is pending charges.
Traffic was routed around the collision during the investigation for about an hour.
Patrolmen Justin Pascale and Giovanni DeMarco are investigating. Witnesses can call police at 609-597-1189, ext. 8436.
Stafford Township Emergency Medical Services, Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Company #1, and members of the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Sheriff's Department assisted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.